Lady Hurricane bowls way to win over Lady Broncos

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Western Brown 1,895 to 1,498 Wednesday in SBAAC bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

Katie Hottinger led the way for the Lady Hurricane with games of 152 and 174.

Wilmington had a trio of baker games that totaled 444 (147, 130, 167).

Alyssa Spears had a high game of 188 for the Lady Broncos.

SUMMARY

January 3 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1895 Western Brown 1498

Baker Games

WHS-147, 130, 167 (444)

WB-87, 128, 125 (340)

Individuals

WHS-Ariel Comburger 137, 116; Nicole Gallion 147, 156; Melanie Taylor 154, 145; Sydney Shumaker 137, 133; Katie Hottinger 152, 174. TOTALS 727, 724

WB-Mary Sizer 132; Nikki Howard 141, 93; Brooklyn O’Hara 109, 115; Alliyah Taylor 93; Emma Holder 113, 103; Alyssa Spears 71, 188. TOTALS 566, 592