Capital leads early, tops Quakers 72-58

COLUMBUS – Capital scored the first nine points of the game Wednesday and never looked back in recording a 72-58 win over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

The Quakers were 6 for 32 from the field in the first half, including 1 of 12 beyond the arc.

The Crusaders held a dominant 52-25 advantage in rebounds and scored 16 second chance points. Capital had a 28-14 advantage on points in the paint.

Christian Jones led WC with 20 points.

Wilmington falls to 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the OAC. Capital is now 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

SUMMARY

January 3 2018

@Capital University

W 20.38…..58

C 37.35…..72

(58) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Russell 0-0-0-0 C. Jones 6-2-6-20 Patrick 1-0-4-6 Iles 3-0-2-8 J. Jones 1-1-2-5 Lewis 3-2-0-8 Smith 0-0-0-0 Mercer 0-0-0-0 Scott 1-0-0-2 Myers 3-0-0-6 Gilmore 0-0-0-0 Hansford 0-0-1-1 Mullins 0-0-2-2 Cox 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-5-17-58

(72) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cox 1-0-3-5 Schreck 4-1-3-12 Hannah 8-2-1-19 Caldwell 1-0-0-2 Weingartner 8-3-3-22 Czuchran 0-0-0-0 Wildermuth 1-0-0-2 Jessing 0-0-0-0 Auble 0-0-0-0 Lash 0-0-0-0 Burnham 1-1-0-3 Boone 2-1-0-5 Hartmann 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 26-8-12-72

FIELD GOALS: W (18-61) C. Jones 6-13; C (26-59) Hannah 8-14 Weingartner 8-14

3 PT FIELD GOALS W (5-26) C Jones 2-8 Lewis 2-4; C (8-16) Weingartner 3-7

FREE THROWS: W (17-21) C Jones 6-6 Patrick 4-4; C (12-17) Weingartner 3-4 Schreck 3-4 Cox 3-4

REBOUNDS: W-25 (Lewis 4 Myers 4 Patrick 3 C Jones 3); C-52 (Cox 14 Hannah 8 Schreck 6)

ASSISTS: W-9 (C. Jones 2 Patrick 2 Smith 2); C-15 (Auble 3 Caldwell 3)

STEALS: W-15 (J. Jones 4 Iles 3 C. Jones 3 Patrick 2 Smith 2); C-4 (Caldwell 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-C-2 (Schreck 2)

TURNOVERS: W-10; C-22