Second half dooms WC women in 61-35 loss

WILMINGTON – Mackenzie Campbell scored her 1,000th career point midway through the fourth quarter, but it was Capital University who came out on top in a 61-35 victory in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action from Hermann Court Wednesday evening.

The Lady Quakers fall to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in the OAC. Capital goes to 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the OAC.

Wilmington was just 11 for 45 from the floor. In the second half, WC made just 3 of 22 from the field and was just 0 for 7 behind the three-point line.

The Quakers scored just 13 points in the second half.

Kelly Noll led WC with nine points. Campbell finished with eight points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

SUMMARY

January 3 2018

@Fred Raizk Arena

Capital 61 Wilmington 35

C 11.17.20.13…..61

W 11.11.06.07…..35

(61) CAPITAL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bosch 2-0-0-4 Wachtman 4-2-0-10 Taphorn 8-1-2-19 Stonerock 1-0-4-6 Risner 5-0-2-12 Haby 0-0-0-0 Grasso 2-0-0-4 Roach 0-0-0-0 Hulette 0-0-0-0 Sech 0-0-0-0 Hawkins 0-0-0-0 Harrop 1-0-0-2 Kaiser 1-1-1-4. TOTALS 24-4-9-61

(35) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) M. Binkley 1-0-0-2 Hooper 1-0-2-4 Campbell 3-0-2-8 Harman 0-0-0-0 Teaford 3-0-1-7 Nilback 0-0-0-0 Davis 0-0-2-2 Lee 0-0-0-0 Morris 0-0-0-0 Noll 3-2-1-9 Ritz 0-0-0-0 Snider 0-0-1-1 H. Binkley 0-0-0-0 Rickman 0-0-0-0 Arling 0-0-0-0 Kopp 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 11-2-11-35

FIELD GOALS: C (24-53) Taphorn 8-10; W (11-45) Teaford 3-4 Noll 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: C (4-11); W (2-12) Noll 2-5

FREE THROWS: C (9-12); W (11-16)

REBOUNDS: C-39 (Stonerock 9 Risner 7); W-27 (Binkley 4 Campbell 4)

ASSISTS: C-10 (Taphorn 5); W-8 (Hooper 3 Campbell 3)

STEALS: C-6; W-12 (Campbell 4 Hooper 2 Harman 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: C-1; W-1

TURNOVERS: C-15; W-17