No Mya, no problem as WHS girls whip Warriors

GOSHEN – The battle for the top spot in the SBAAC American Division girls basketball standings turned out to be a blowout.

Bailey Zerby had 21 points and nearly outscored Goshen by herself as Wilmington cruised to a 46-24 win Thursday night.

The Lady Hurricane and Lady Warriors came in to the game 3-0 in the American Division. Wilmington emerges at 4-0 while Goshen falls to 3-1. WHS is 8-2 overall. Goshen is 6-6.

“All in all, a great team win,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said.

The Lady Hurricane played without leading scorer Mya Jackson, who missed the game because of an injury, Williams said.

The WHS coach noted his squad’s defensive effort in shutting down Goshen’s leading scorer Paige Garr, who scored 10 points but came in averaging nearly 20 a game.

“Heck of a defensive effort,” Williams said. “Shut down the Garr girl, outrebounded them and played a very solid game.”

Goshen made just 7 0f 37 shots overall. However, the Lady Warriors were just 3 of 23 inside the paint.

Zerby hit on 7 of 8 from inside the three-point arc and 4 of 4 at the free throw line. She had seven rebounds and three steals.

Williams noted the strong play of Sami McCord, who had eight points and three assists for Wilmington.

SUMMARY

December 4, 2018

@Goshen High School

Wilmington 46 Goshen 24

W 09.14.13.10…..46

G 02.07.08.07…..24

(46) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 S. Johns 2-1-1-6 McCord 3-1-1-8 Zerby 8-1-4-21 K. Jamiel 1-0-3-5 Frisco 2-0-0-4 Self 0-0-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0-0 C. Johns 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-3-9-46

(24) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vonderau 0-0-0-0 Huhn 1-0-1-3 Turner 0-0-0-0 West 0-0-2-2 Pfau 0-0-0-0 Williams 0-0-0-0 Garr 2-1-5-10 Meyer 3-0-0-6 Tuerck 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 7-2-8-24

FIELD GOALS: W (17-48); G (7-37)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (3-9); G (2-9)

FREE THROWS: W (9-14); G (8-14)

REBOUNDS: W-29; G-26

ASSISTS: W-13

STEASLS: W-9

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-6

TURNOVERS: W-7; G-16

Bailey Zerby had 21 points in Wilmington’s 46-24 win over Goshen Thursday night. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Zerby-1.jpg Bailey Zerby had 21 points in Wilmington’s 46-24 win over Goshen Thursday night. Mark Huber | News Journal File Photo