Jarrell honored as WHS splits wrestling pair

The Wilmington High School wrestling team split a pair of matches Thursday in a quad meet at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane wrestlers defeated New Richmond in the opening round then lost to Western Brown 70-12.

The match was Wilmington’s seventh annual Takedown Cancer event. Steve Jarrell, father of a former Hurricane wrestler and current statistician, was the honored cancer survivor.

