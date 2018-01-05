Massie digs out of big hole, grounds Goshen 65-63

GOSHEN – Clinton-Massie, which started the game in a 28-9 hole, came back Friday to beat Goshen 65-63 to start its Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division slate.

Trey Uetrecht’s 16th and 17th points knotted the score at 63 with 1:22 left in the game. He broke that deadlock with points 18 and 19 about a minute later to give the Falcons (4-1, 1-0) the victory.

Kyle Proffitt’s three missed at the buzzer, after Goshen called a timeout with eight seconds left.

“We had an isolation play for Trey or Thomas (Myers). We had to get it inside. We were either going to make it or get fouled, and go to the free throw line to finish the game,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “Then we wanted to deny Tony Moore the ball. We hoped he wasn’t inbounding the ball so we could double-team him. He’s a great player.”

Moore was one of three Warriors in double-figures with 13 points. He scored seven straight in a minute to give Goshen a 63-61 lead with 1:31 left in the contest.

Victor Hill came off the bench to score 15. Proffitt chipped in with 13. Moore and Proffitt both had three threes.

Myers led all scorers with 25 points.

Massie started the game 2-of-10 from the field while Goshen scorched the nets for 12-of-17 shooting in the opening period, including five from behind the arc.

“We came out flat. We didn’t do a good job of getting in their faces defensively,” Cook said. “This a very, very athletic team that can shoot the ball well. We knew that coming into it. And they did not miss.”

Massie flipped the script in the second quarter, scoring 17 of the first 19 points to cut the Goshen (5-3, 2-1) advantage to 32-28. The Warriors only made one of their 14 field goal attempts in the period.

“We had some subs come off the bench and do a phenomenal job getting us back in the game,” Cook said. “(Goshen) started missing shots early in the second quarter. In films that we’ve watched, we’ve seen that they get tired and start missing shots. We started getting in the flow of the game and went from there.”

CM finally caught the Warriors at 36 on its second possession of the second half and then increased its advantage to 44-38 by the 4:26 mark of the period.

Goshen retied the game at 47 and retook the lead briefly at 56-55 with 5:01 left in the contest.

The Falcons went back up on the next possession and held the lead until Moore’s seven-point flurry.

Clinton-Massie shares first place with county-rival Wilmington, a winner at New Richmond Friday. Massie and Wilmington play Tuesday.

SUMMARY

January 5 2018

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 65 Goshen 63

CM 11.23.19.12…..65

GO 30.06.13.14…..63

(65) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) – Wolfe 0-0-0, Chowning 1-0-2, Myers 9-7-25, Uetrecht 7-5-19, Laake 1-0-2, Campbell 2-0-5, Settlemyre 4-4-12. Totals 24-16-65. 3-point goals: 1 (Campbell).

(63) GOSHEN (fg-ft-tp) – Harrison 1-0-2, Bailey 3-0-6, Moore 5-0-13, Kollmorgen 2-0-5, Proffitt 5-0-13, Dato 2-0-5, H. Slusher 0-4-4, Hill 6-3-15, Abshire 0-0-0, A. Slusher 0-0-0. Total 24-7-63. 3-point goals: 8 (Moore 3, Proffitt 3, Dato, Kollmorgen).

Drew Settlemyre had 12 points for Clinton-Massie in a 65-63 win over Goshen Friday night. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BKH_cmb_settlemyreBadEC.jpg Drew Settlemyre had 12 points for Clinton-Massie in a 65-63 win over Goshen Friday night. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

