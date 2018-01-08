Spirk receives first team All-Ohio plaque

Wilmington High School senior Sam Spirk received his first team All-Ohio plaque Saturday from the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. Spirk, WHS assistant coach Luca Terrigno and Spirk’s classmate and teammate Seth Gundlach were present for the event. Spirk posted a school record 117 goals and 61 assists in his WHS career. In addition to his 37 goals this season, Spirk scored 35 as a junior, 35 as a sophomore and 10 as a freshman. He had 9 assists this season, 23 as a junior, 17 as a sophomore and 12 as a freshman. The 117 career goals lands Spirk in the unofficial OHSAA record book. He is tied for 22nd all time with two other players. The state’s all-time career leader is Calum Latham of Catholic Central, who scored 198 goals from 2008-2011.

