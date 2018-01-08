Blan, EC wrestlers lose second day at Madeira

The second day of the Bob Kearns Invitational wrestling tournament at Madeira High School was cancelled Saturday because of a power outage.

The tournament began on Friday.

Mater Dei (Md.) was declared the winner with 135 points. Blanchester was sixth with 50 and East Clinton 15th with 15 points.

John Cline at 160 pounds was the top East Clinton wrestler, recording two pins and advancing to the semifinal round.

Josh Cline at 152 was in the consolation bracket after winning a match.

Nathan Vest and Matt Horn also competed in the tournament for East Clinton.

The Astros will host a series of tournament this coming weekend – the East Clinton Junior High Duals 5 p.m. Friday, the East Clinton Varsity Duals 11 a.m. Saturday and a youth wrestling tournament on Sunday.

Unbeaten Wildcats in the semifinal round were Clayton Schirmer at 152, Colt Conover at 160 and James Peters at 195.

BHS wrestlers in the consolation bracket after winning a match were Johnny Schirmer (132), Kadin Berwanger (138), Gage Huston (145), Shane Garrett (182), Christian Stubbs (220).

Other Blanchester wrestlers who participated were Daniel Davenport (106), Cameron Gibson (113), Gage Berwanger (120), Andrew Frump (126), Ramiro Torres (170).