Fourth year in a row, WHS second at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK – For the fourth consecutive year, the Wilmington High School wrestling team finished as runnersup at the Bellbrook Invitational.

Several Wilmington wrestlers were able to place in the tournament as individual but did not count toward the Wilmington team points. Donovan Butler at 113 and Noah Stirr at 145 were both fourth place finishers as extra wrestlers.

Individually for HWS, Sam Eastes at 120 pounds and Dominic Davidson at 126 pounds both claimed weight-class championships.

Cameron Smart at 113 pounds, Isaac Allen at 160 and Conner Barton at 285 were all runnersup in their classes.

Trent Holliday was fourth at 145 and Brady Bergefurd was fourth at 195.

The Wilmington High School wrestling team finished second Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_WR_whs2atbellbrook.jpg The Wilmington High School wrestling team finished second Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational.