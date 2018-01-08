East Clinton girls hold off Clinton-Massie 46-41

LEES CREEK – Despite making just 12 of 25 from the free throw line, the East Clinton girls basketball team held off Clinton-Massie 46-41 Saturday in a non-league contest at the EC gym.

The win improves the Lady Astros to 8-4 overall while the Lady Falcons are now 5-7.

Mackenzie Campbell had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to pace the victorious EC squad. Lacy Peterman had 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Bre Davis blocked three shots for EC.

Faith Cottrell had 17 points for Massie and led all scorers. She grabbed six rebounds while Johanna Theetge led with 14. Massie held a 45-27 advantage on the boards in the game. Mckenzie Avery hauled in 11 rebounds. Emily Ireland led CM with five steals while Cottrell and Avery had two assists each.

After a furiously-paced first quarter in which East Clinton led 18-15, the teams slowed to a snails pace in the second quarter. Both teams scored just three points in the second and the Lady Astros led 21-18 at halftime.

In the third period, East Clinton pulled out to a 38-28 lead then held off the Lady Falcons in the final period to secure the win.

SUMMARY

January 6 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 46 Clinton-Massie 41

CM 15.03.10.13…..41

EC 18.03.17.08…..46

(41) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 1-0-0-2 Theetge 2-0-5-9 Cottrell 6-2-3-17 Conley 1-0-3-5 Ireland 1-1-0-3 Avery 0-0-0-0 Doss 1-0-0-2 Chowning 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 13-4-11-41

(46) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 3-1-4-11 Campbell 6-1-2-15 Lilly 3-0-1-7 Talbott 0-0-0-0 McCarren 0-0-0-0 Durbin 2-0-2-6 Davis 0-0-3-3 Christian 2-0-0-4 Hall 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 16-2-12-46

FIELD GOALS: CM (13-58); EC (16-52) Campbell 6-13 Lilly 3-7)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (4-16) Cottrell 2-6 Ireland 1-1 Chowning 1-3); EC (2-12) Peterman 1-3 Campbell 1-4)

FREE THROWS: CM (11-18) Theetge 5-7 Cottrell 3-4 Conley 3-4); EC (12-25) Peterman 4-6, Davis 3-5, Durbin 2-3, Campbell 2-4)

REBOUNDS: CM-45 (Theetge 14 Avery 11 Cottrell 6 McK Crawford 5 Conley 5 Ireland 2 Doss 2); EC-27 (Campbell 10, Peterman 5, Davis 3, Christian 2, McCarren 2)

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Cottrell 2 Avery 2); EC-9 (Peterman 3 Campbell 2 Lilly 2)

STEALS: CM-8 (Ireland 5 Avery 3); EC-8 (Peterman 4 Durbin 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0; EC-8 (Davis 3 Durbin 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-20; EC-13

