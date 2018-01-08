Jackson nets 30, WHS crushes Cavs 64-30

Led by Mya Jackson, the Wilmington High School girls basketball had no trouble in its 64-30 win over the Chillicothe Cavaliers at Fred Summers Court Saturday afternoon.

“Proud of the way the girls executed,” said Wilmington head coach Zach Williams. “We pressured the ball really well, finished our possessions offensively, turned them over, got up and and down and did what we needed to do.”

Jackson led the Lady Hurricane with 30 points, which included eight in the first quarter, 10 in the second quarter and 12 in the third period.

Jackson now has 1,116 career points and stands at No. 3 on the all-time WHS career scoring list. She trails Katrina Butcher (1,157) and Erica Richardson (1,341)

Leah Frisco had eight points and Jasmine Jamiel had seven.

“I thought Jasmine Jamiel did a great job pressuring the ball, pushing the ball in transition for us and making things happen,” said Williams.

Julia Hall led the Cavaliers with 12 points, all of which came from the three point line.

The two teams are former league rivals in the now-defunct South Central Ohio League and had several spirited battles. This one was not anything like that.

The first quarter was all Lady Hurricane as they out-scored Chillicothe 16-2. The hurricane started the quarter with an 11-0 run; it wasn’t until midway through the period that the Cavaliers were able to score their first point.

Chillicothe scored more points in the first 30 seconds of the second quarter than it did in the entire first with a three-pointer from Meliah Johnson. It wasn’t enough to stop the Lady Hurricane, however, as they were able to go on another run and held a 25-point advantage going into the second half, 33-8.

The second half wasn’t much different from the first with Wilmington having complete control. The Cavaliers managed to outscore the Hurricane by four points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t nearly enough to make a difference. Jackson led the Hurricane with 12 points in the third while Emily Butcher and Bailey Zerby both scored fourth points in the fourth quarter.

“The focus for our girls was to go out and play to our level and our expectations, take care of business and they did,” Williams said.

SUMMARY

January 6 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 64 Chillicothe 30

C 02.06.08.14…..30

W 16.17.21.10…..64

(30) CHILLICOTHE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ford 1-1-2-5 Hall 4-4-0-12 Johnson 3-1-1-8 Johnson 0-0-0-0 Price 0-0-1-1 Fry 0-0-0-0 Evans 0-0-0-0 Cunningham 1-0-0-2 Barnes 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 9-6-6-30

(64) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 3-0-1-7 Jackson 14-1-1-30 S. Johns 1-1-0-3 McCord 1-0-0-2 Zerby 3-0-0-6 K. Jamiel 1-0-0-2 Fryman 1-0-0-2 Frisco 4-0-0-8 Self 0-0-0-0 Butcher 2-0-0-4 C. Johns 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 30-2-2-64

By Seth Murdock WNJ Sports Writer

Seth Murdock covers high school sports for the News Journal.

