CM boys 8th at Viking Classic bowling tournament

CENTERVILLE – Struggling in the baker games, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team finished eighth Saturday at the Viking Classic bowling tournament at Poelking Lanes South.

The Falcons had baker games of 147, 130, 146, 126, 141 and 172. Their individual games were 936, 926, 844.

Joey Marburger was 15th overall with a 598 series (207, 212, 179).

Chandler Morsch followed with games of 200, 224, 163 for a 587 series. Jacob Wellman had 535 (204, 168, 163).

Luke Campbell had games of 192 and 170. Corey Potts bowled 184 and 130 games. Adin Lamb had a 141 game. Massie’s sub bowler had a 169 game.