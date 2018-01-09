Posted on by

CM boys 8th at Viking Classic bowling tournament


News Journal

CENTERVILLE – Struggling in the baker games, the Clinton-Massie boys bowling team finished eighth Saturday at the Viking Classic bowling tournament at Poelking Lanes South.

The Falcons had baker games of 147, 130, 146, 126, 141 and 172. Their individual games were 936, 926, 844.

Joey Marburger was 15th overall with a 598 series (207, 212, 179).

Chandler Morsch followed with games of 200, 224, 163 for a 587 series. Jacob Wellman had 535 (204, 168, 163).

Luke Campbell had games of 192 and 170. Corey Potts bowled 184 and 130 games. Adin Lamb had a 141 game. Massie’s sub bowler had a 169 game.

News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:13 pm
Updated: 3:29 pm. |    

Officials explore digital signs and exterior Clinton County Courthouse lighting

Officials explore digital signs and exterior Clinton County Courthouse lighting
6:11 pm |    

Clinton County’s You-Turn Recovery Docket now has 23 participants

Clinton County’s You-Turn Recovery Docket now has 23 participants
2:57 pm
Updated: 3:08 pm. |    

Patrick Haley named president of Clinton County commissioners

Patrick Haley named president of Clinton County commissioners