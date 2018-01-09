Reiley, Zeckser lead ‘Cane over Crusaders

WILMINGTON – Averaging over 200 for four baker games, Wilmington pulled away from Moeller Tuesday night in non-league bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.
The Hurricane finished the evening with a pinfall total of 2,577 compared to the Crusaders 2,334.
In the baker games, WHS had a 257 game and 817 four-game total. Moeller had a 637 total.
Zach Zeckser and Tristan Reiley were strong for the Hurricane. Zeckser had 248 and 217 games for a 465 series. Reiley shot a 422 (188 and 234).
SUMMARY
December 9 2018
@Royal Z Lanes
Wilmington 2577 Moeller 2334
Baker games
WIL-257, 202, 190, 168 (817)
MOE-148, 158, 193, 138 (637)
Individual games
WIL-Tristan Reiley 188, 234; Zach Davis 180, 156; Conner Mitchell 121; Grant Pickard 134, 182; Zach Zeckser 248, 217. TOTALS 850, 910
MOE-Connor Holmes 202, 162; Sam Inman 160, 192; Nick Widmeyer 191, 173; John Painter 179, 183; Jake Glass 131, 124. TOTALS 863, 834