Reiley, Zeckser lead ‘Cane over Crusaders

WILMINGTON – Averaging over 200 for four baker games, Wilmington pulled away from Moeller Tuesday night in non-league bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane finished the evening with a pinfall total of 2,577 compared to the Crusaders 2,334.

In the baker games, WHS had a 257 game and 817 four-game total. Moeller had a 637 total.

Zach Zeckser and Tristan Reiley were strong for the Hurricane. Zeckser had 248 and 217 games for a 465 series. Reiley shot a 422 (188 and 234).

SUMMARY

December 9 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2577 Moeller 2334

Baker games

WIL-257, 202, 190, 168 (817)

MOE-148, 158, 193, 138 (637)

Individual games

WIL-Tristan Reiley 188, 234; Zach Davis 180, 156; Conner Mitchell 121; Grant Pickard 134, 182; Zach Zeckser 248, 217. TOTALS 850, 910

MOE-Connor Holmes 202, 162; Sam Inman 160, 192; Nick Widmeyer 191, 173; John Painter 179, 183; Jake Glass 131, 124. TOTALS 863, 834

Tristan Reiley http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BWL_wil_tristanreileyME.jpg Tristan Reiley