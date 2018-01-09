Astros making progress, trample Tigers 76-49

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton Astros flew away with a 76-49 win over the Bethel-Tate Tigers in a their SBAAC National Division matchup at the EC gym tuesday night.

Wyatt Floyd led the Astros with 24 points. J.T. McCarren, who was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free throw line, netted 18.

East Clinton is 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate drops to 1-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Astros head coach Tony Berlin was pleased with the play of freshman Branson Smith, who tossed in nine points in a 23-point fourth quarter EC uprising.

“Branson Smith played well for us, came in at the end of the game and scored nine points in a minute and a half,” said Berlin.

East Clinton got off to a fast start in the first going on an 8-0 run and forcing Bethel Tate to call a timeout midway through the quarter. The Tigers managed to get something going toward the end of the period, stringing together six points.

But it wasn’t nearly enough as the Astros continued to force turnovers and make the most of their possessions with a 20-6 lead. Floyd had 12 points in the opening frame

The Astros started out strong in the second with a 10-2 run but began to fall apart toward the end of the quarter. The Tigers went on a 14-0 run of their own, forcing the the Astros to call a timeout late in the quarter. East Clinton led 34-20 at the half. McCarren led EC with eight points in the second

The Astros had another great quarter in the third, not allowing the Tigers to score for the first few minutes and only allowing nine the entire quarter. Floyd and Brendan Jenkins scored six each in the third.

Both teams had their highest scoring quarters in the 4th. East Clinton was able to wrap things up, however, outscoring the Tigers 23-18. Smith led the charge for the Astros while Dylan Michael netted five in the quarter.

“We’re making improvements,” Berlin said. “We played Georgetown the other night down to the wire, in a game that we should not have lost. But I think we learned something from that.”

SUMMARY

December 9 2018

East Clinton 76 Bethel-Tate 49

BT 06.14.09.18…..49

EC 20.14.19.23…..76

(49) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Becker 2-0-1-5 Johnson 1-0-0-2 Hubbard 0-0-1-1 Smith 0-0-1-1 G. Reinert 4-3-5-16 Manz 0-0-1-1 Collins 3-0-3-9 J. Reinhart 2-2-0-6 Baker 3-2-0-8. TOTALS 15-7-12/20-49

(76) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 2-1-1-6 Smith 3-1-2-9 McCarren 6-0-6-18 Pence 1-0-0-2 Z. Mitchell 0-0-0-0 Michael 4-2-0-10 Peterman 1-0-0-2 Floyd 10-0-4-24 Olds 0-0-0-0 Kelly 0-0-0-0 Henson 0-0-0-0 Garrison 1-1-0-3 Vadnais 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 29-5-13/15-76

By Seth Murdock WNJ Sports Writer

Seth Murdock is a student reporter who covers high school sports for the News Journal

