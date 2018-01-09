Clinton-Massie coach Brian Mudd is home following surgery Friday night to remove a cue ball-sized tumor from his brain. On Tuesday, fans wore powder blue shirts in honor of Mudd whose favorite college team in North Carolina. During the game, cheerleaders passed the hat and donation baskets were at the ticket tables. At one time, donations reached $1,300. Players, fans and coaches formed a prayer circle following the game for Mudd. Shirts being sold at the game had either #strongasmudd or “No Falcon Flies Alone” on them to support Mudd in his recovery efforts. In the photo, Clinton-Massie varsity coach Todd Cook wears one of the “No Falcon Flies Alone” shirts during the game.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Mudd1.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Mudd2.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Mudd3.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Mudd4.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Mudd5.jpg Clinton-Massie coach Brian Mudd is home following surgery Friday night to remove a cue ball-sized tumor from his brain. On Tuesday, fans wore powder blue shirts in honor of Mudd whose favorite college team in North Carolina. During the game, cheerleaders passed the hat and donation baskets were at the ticket tables. At one time, donations reached $1,300. Players, fans and coaches formed a prayer circle following the game for Mudd. Shirts being sold at the game had either #strongasmudd or “No Falcon Flies Alone” on them to support Mudd in his recovery efforts. In the photo, Clinton-Massie varsity coach Todd Cook wears one of the “No Falcon Flies Alone” shirts during the game. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Mudd3a.jpg Clinton-Massie coach Brian Mudd is home following surgery Friday night to remove a cue ball-sized tumor from his brain. On Tuesday, fans wore powder blue shirts in honor of Mudd whose favorite college team in North Carolina. During the game, cheerleaders passed the hat and donation baskets were at the ticket tables. At one time, donations reached $1,300. Players, fans and coaches formed a prayer circle following the game for Mudd. Shirts being sold at the game had either #strongasmudd or “No Falcon Flies Alone” on them to support Mudd in his recovery efforts. In the photo, Clinton-Massie varsity coach Todd Cook wears one of the “No Falcon Flies Alone” shirts during the game. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal