WHS girls top Goshen by 351 pins at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN – Led by Katie Hottinger, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team had no trouble Wednesday with Goshen in SBAAC competition at Eastgate Lanes.

Wilmington had a 1,868 total while Goshen finished with 1,517.

Hottinger had the hot hand with a 401 (181, 220) series for the Lady Hurricane.

Sydney Shumaker was solid in her performance, bowling games of 167, 166.

Melody Singleton was the top bowler for the Lady Warriors with games of 134 and 150.

SUMMARY

December 10 2018

@Eastgate Lanes

Wilmington 1,868 Goshen 1,517

Baker games

WHS-134, 112, 117 (363)

GHS-110, 91, 125 (326)

Individual games

WHS-Megan Brooks 128; Nicole Gallion 143, 98; Melanie Taylor 144, 147; Sydney Shumaker 167, 166; Katie Hottinger 181, 220; Ariel Comberger 111. TOTALS 763, 742

GHS-Madison Hatfield 131, 120; Melody Singleton 134, 150; Paisley Frye 103, 130; Erica Tomes 123, 108; Chloe Spencer 79, 113. TOTALS 570, 621

Katie Hottinger http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BWL_wil_katiehottingerME.jpg Katie Hottinger