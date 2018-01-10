Hurricane bowlers rally to beat Goshen on the road

GOSHEN – Wilmington held off Goshen Wednesday in SBAAC bowling action at Eastgate Lanes, 2,324 to 2,254.

The Hurricane led by 46 pins (1,740 to 1,694) following the two games in round 1.

In the baker games, though, the Warriors took the lead by four pins after the first game, 197 to 147.

The Hurricane stormed back, though, winning the second baker game 235 to 172 and the last one 202 to 191.

Zach Zeckser had a 245 game and led WHS with a 415 series.

Tristan Reiley (377) and Conner Mitchell (365) also were solid for Wilmington in the win.

SUMMARY

January 10 2018

@Eastgate Lanes

Wilmington 2,324 Goshen 2,254

Baker games

WHS-147, 235, 202 (584)

GHS-197, 172, 191 (560)

Individual games

WHS-Tristan Reiley 189, 188; Conner Mitchell 195, 170; Grant Pickard 181, 148; Zach Zeckser 170, 245; Elijah Martini 120; Brayden Rhoads 134. TOTALS 869, 871

GHS-Paris Schafer 152, 196; Shann Guan 156; Nate Bilingsly 134; Dawson Ramsey 166, 208; Michael Brown 146, 129; Mikey Hoff 213, 194.