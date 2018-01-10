WC women get hot, rally for 63-49 win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team got off to a slow start but then caught fire from the field and ran away from Muskingum 63-49 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

The Quakers trailed 19-9 after the first quarter but then outscored the Muskies 54-30 over the final three periods.

Muskingum, after a 6-for-21 shooting performance in the opening quarter, made just 13 of 42 the rest of the way.

Conversely, Wilmington was just 4 of 16 in the opening period but then hit 23 of 43 over the last three quarters.

Mackenzie Campbell had 11 points and McKayla Binkley scored 10. Emily Harman hauled in 13 rebounds to lead WC.

Wilmington is 8-6 overall and 3-4 in the OAC. Muskingum is 6-8 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

SUMMARY

December 10 2018

@Fred Raizk Arena

Wilmington 63 Muskingum 49

M 19.11.10.09…..49

W 09.14.21.19…..63

(49) MUSKINGUM (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Leppla 2-1-0-5 Smith 1-0-0-2 Besancon 1-1-0-3 Carson 7-3-0-17 Clark 2-0-0-4 Carroll 0-0-0-0 Bates 2-0-0-4 Blair 0-0-0-0 Yeager 3-1-4-11 Fennimore 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 19-7-4-49

(63) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) M. Binkley 5-0-0-10 Hooper 3-1-0-7 Campbell 5-0-1-11 Harman 3-1-0-7 Teaford 2-1-0-5 Lee 1-0-1-3 Noll 0-0-0-0 Ritz 3-2-1-9 Snider 4-0-0-8 H. Binkley 1-1-0-3 Rickman 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-6-3-63

FIELD GOALS: M (19-63) Carson 7-14; W (27-59) M. Binkley 5-10, Campbell 5-10, Snider 4-8, Ritz 3-3

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M (7-26) Carson 3-6; W (6-18) Ritz 2-2

FREE THROWS: M (4-4) Yeager 4-4; W (3-4)

REBOUNDS: M-32 (Clark 11 Carson 6); W-42 (Harman 13, M. Binkley 6 Campbell 5 Snider 4 Ritz 3 Hooper 2 Teaford 2 Rickman 2)

ASSISTS: M-7 (Smith 3); W-14 (Campbell 5 Harman 4 Rickman 2)

STEALS: M-8 (Smith 3); W-3

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-5 (Clark 3); W-5 (Campbell 3)

TURNOVERS: M-9; W-14