Mya Jackson scores record 45, now 2nd on WHS career scoring list

WILMINGTON – Mya Jackson led Wilmington High School to a record setting night Thursday during a 97-26 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at Fred Summers Court.

Jackson scored a WHS girls single game record 45 points, edging Katrina Butcher’s 42 points established on Feb. 9, 1989. The slick WHS junior guard, being courted by numerous Division I colleges, admits she knew about the single-game total but doesn’t approach a game with 42 in mind.

“I wasn’t really thinking about it,” she said.

When she entered the game in the fourth period, Jackson needed five to tie and six to set the new record.

“I really didn’t look at how many points I had when I went in (in the fourth) but when I looked up at the score I was like ‘Oh, wow, that’s why they put me in,’ ” she said.

Jackson now has 1,161 career points and also surpassed Butcher on the all-time career scoring list. Butcher finished her WHS career with 1,157 points.

Erica Richardson is the only player in WHS girls basketball history to score more than Jackson in a career. Richardson finished with 1,341 points.

The 97 team points also is a girls single game mark. When Butcher scored her 42 points, Wilmington defeated Hillsboro 89-49. Also in that game, Kathy Sprenz McCord – mother of WHS sophomore Sami McCord – scored 30 points.

On Wednesday night, Jackson had a high-scoring partner in freshman Bailey Zerby, who finished with 27 points. Zerby had 21 points in the first half.

The win puts Wilmington at 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the division. Batavia is 2-11 overall and 0-5 in the American.

“We have a lot of good players, when we all get going on the right track we have a really good team,” Jackson said.

Jackson scored 14 in the opening period, including the first seven of the game, as the Hurricane breezed its way to a 29-6 lead. She followed with 13 in the second and WHS was up 61-13 at halftime.

A 10-point third quarter brought Jackson’s total to 37 going to the fourth quarter.

However, Jackson started the fourth on the bench and did the bulk of her scoring in the final half of the fourth. A layup at 3:56 gave her 40, then she tied “Skins” at 42 with another layin at the 3:07 mark. Jackson broke the record with a basket with 2:48 to play in the game. He final point came on a free throw with 2:26 to go.

Jackson seemed pleased with the record but was just as happy with a win and strong play from her fellow Lady Hurricane.

“I know I wouldn’t have gotten this many points if it wasn’t for my teammates getting me the ball,” said Jackson. “They were playing aggressive and were able to get me a lot of easy transition (baskets). I like getting my teammates the ball. They were playing hard and they deserved it.”

SUMMARY

January 11 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 97 Batavia 26

B 06.07.06.07…..26

W 29.32.18.18…..97

(26) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Stith 1-0-2-4 Maggie Mehlman 5-1-0-11 Macie Mehlman 0-0-0-0 Wright 0-0-0-0 Hatfield 0-0-0-0 M. Menke 0-0-0-0 Carter 3-0-0-6 Brown 0-0-0-0 Marelli 0-0-0-0 Currington 1-1-2-5 S. Menke 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 10-2-4-26

(97) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 4-1-0-9 Jackson 17-1-10-45 McCord 0-0-0-0 Zerby 7-5-8-27 K. Jamiel 1-0-2-4 Fryman 0-0-0-0 Frisco 6-0-0-12 Self 0-0-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0-0 C. Johns 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 35-7-20-97

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

