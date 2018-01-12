Posted on by

Williamsburg stops East Clinton 8th grade girls


News Journal

The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 46-5 Thursday night.

Ally Creachbaum had four points for East Clinton. Savannah Tolle scored on a free throw.

News Journal

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:54 pm
Updated: 3:56 pm. |    

Spring will fall back as winter weather returns

Spring will fall back as winter weather returns
2:41 pm
Updated: 3:41 pm. |    

Lynchburg man, guilty of taking Chromebook laptops at Wilmington HIgh School, goes to prison for breaking community controls

Lynchburg man, guilty of taking Chromebook laptops at Wilmington HIgh School, goes to prison for breaking community controls
12:42 pm |    

The future of esports arrives with Overwatch League launch

The future of esports arrives with Overwatch League launch