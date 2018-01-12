Williamsburg stops East Clinton 8th grade girls

The East Clinton eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 46-5 Thursday night.
Ally Creachbaum had four points for East Clinton. Savannah Tolle scored on a free throw.
News Journal
