WC men’s swimmers sink Manchester

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College men’s swimming team opened competition in the 2018 calendar year with a dual meet victory over Manchester University, 115-53.

WC won seven of the nine individual events of the afternoon and also secured first-place finishes in one of the relay events.

David Bellus and Frederick Rankin tallied two first-place individual finishes for the Quakers, leading them to victory.

Bellus won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:14.74 and the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:06.34.

Rankin was first in the 200-meter individual medley, touching the wall in 2:29.60, and the 100-meter breaststroke, clocking in at 1:10.89.

The pair teamed with Lawrence Daya and Brody Morris to form the winning 200-meter medley relay, posting a 1:58.63.

Other first-place finishes throughout the afternoon included: Cody Nash in the 800-meter freestyle (9:35.09), Daya in the 100-meter backstroke (1:06.16), and Ben Ball in the 400-meter freestyle (5:07.90).

“I think the first meet coming off a break can be challenging sometimes, it almost feels like we’re starting over,” WC head coach Trip Breen said. “We had some great training over break, so I was excited to see the team race (in a meet). We had 24 in-season bests and are swimming with more confidence.”

Wilmington heads to the University of Mount Union for an Ohio Athletic Conference dual meet 1 p.m. Saturday.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_Logo_WCQuakers-1.jpg