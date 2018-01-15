WC men third in Marietta track, field meet

MARIETTA – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished third at the five-team invitational at Marietta College.

Pierce Burnam earned the team’s highest, individual finish with a first-place win in the triple jump (12.58 meters). Burnam also claimed one of the team’s several second-place finishes, going 1:10.74 to be runnerup in the 500-meter dash.

Burnam also ran a leg on the second-place 4-x-200 relay (1:36.86). He was joined by AJ Hightower, Aaron Koch, and Eric Flynn.

Hightower not only played an integral role in the relays this afternoon but also earned an individual second-place finish in the long jump (6.45 meters). This distance currently ranks him second in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

Wil Overholt was second in the 1000-meter run (3:52.58).

WC swept places two through four in the weight throw. Kalvin Butts earned second (16.56 meters); Joe Holcomb third (12.78 meters) and Josh Miller fourth (11.68 meters).

Wilmington heads to Otterbein University for the OAC Split Meet 11 a.m. Saturday.