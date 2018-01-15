Wilmington seventh at Hammer & Anvil tournament

MOUNT ORAB – The Wilmington High School wrestling team were seventh Saturday in the Hammer & Anvil tournament at Western Brown High School.

The event was watered down considerably because of the weather. Eleven of the 19 teams expected to participate, including Clinton-Massie, did not participate.

Isaac Allen was the top finisher for the Hurricane, claiming second place at 160 pounds. Allen pinned his way through his pool and into the first-place bracket. He eventually lost to a wrestler from Mason, the overall team champions.

SUMMARY

Team scores

Mason 363.5 Western Brown 301.5 Lebanon 185.5 Goshen 179.5 Rochester 123 Franklin 110 Wilmington 58.5 Tippecanoe 14 Clinton-Massie 0 Campbell Co 0 Fairborn 0 Miami East 0 New Richmond 0 Hillsboro 0 Simon Kenton 0 Hamilton Township 0 Walton Verona 0 Circleville 0 Bellbrook 0.

Individuals

113: Cameron Smart was pinned by Dunn (Go) 4:15; was dec by Najdusak (Ma) 12-1; pinned Fisher (Roc) 1:30; dec Pinkston (Leb) 10-1. Finished fifth.

120: Sam Eastes dec Hurst (Roc) 15-0; dec McCowan (Leb) 8-1; was pinned by Woods (Fr) 0:49; dec Ballard (Tipp) 16-4; was pinned by Marlow (WB) 1:30. Finished fourth.

138: Logan Cook was pinned by Grogg (Leb) 4:39; was pinned by Hamblin (WB) 2:40; was dec by Monley (Mas) 13-2;; was pinned by Martin (WHS) 4:59. Finished eighth.

138: Jacob Martin was pinned by Fitzgerald (Roc) 3:02; was pinned by Hill (Go) 1:02; was pinned by D’Agostino (Mas) 0:42; pinned Law (Tipp) 1:59; pinned Cook (WHS) 4:59. Finished seventh.

145: Trent Holliday was dec by Dillon (Leb) 9-4; was pinned by Kable (Roc) 3:22; pinned LeCras (Mas) 3:40; was pinned by Dishun (Fr) 1:29; was pinned by Robinson (WB) 4:53. Finished eighth.

160: Isaac Allen pinned Sizemore (WB) 1:31; pinned Fortress (Roc) 2:30; pinned Tackett (Leb) 2:00; pinned Jarvis (Go) 1:23; was pinned by Adewumi (Mas) 3:13. Finished second.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-whs-letter.jpg