Falcons rally for 51-50 win over Lions

NEW RICHMOND – Thomas Myers’ basket in the waning seconds lifted Clinton-Massie to a 51-50 win over New Richmond Saturday in SBAAC American Division basketball action.

The win puts the Falcons at 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the division. The Lions go to 3-5, 1-1.

“That was way too close,” CM coach Todd Cook said.

Myers led Clinton-Massie with 15 points but Drew Settlemyre had a hot hand from beyond the three-point arc and finished with 11 points. Griffin Laake had 10 points.

Myers’ basket came following a timeout by Clinton-Massie with eight seconds to go. New Richmond led 50-49.

“I wanted to get the ball to our side of the court and isolate either Trey (Uetrecht) or Thomas down low,” Cook said.

Laake inbounded the ball to Uetrecht who kicked it back out to Laake in the corner. Laake quickly dumped the ball back down to Myers on the block who scored with just over three seconds to play to put the Falcons on top, 51-50.

After timeouts by both teams with three seconds to go, the Lions were able to get a shot off from midcourt but it was not close, Cook said.

“We got out of there with a win … escaped,” Cook said.

Clinton-Massie led 13-10 after one and 21-17 at the half in a slow-paced game. At the break, Cook congratulated his team on its defense but was not happy with the offense.

“I told them ‘You held a team to 17 points but they have missed a ton of shots,’ ” Cook said. “They’re going to hit some of those shots (in the second half). We have to do a much better job in the second half and we didn’t. We gave up 21 points in the third quarter. They have a lot of scoring threats and they work the ball around.”

New Richmond put 21 points on the board in the third and grabbed a 38-37 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Despite trailing, Cook said the third quarter could turn out to be a key for the Falcons. Settlemyre made all three of his three-point attempts in the third.

“Luckily, we had huge three-point baskets by Drew,” Cook said. “He was three of four and the one he did miss in the fourth quarter, he followed up with an offensive rebound and made it. It was kind of uncharacteristic he stepped up and gave us a three-point threat.”

Cook knows eventually the Falcons will need that perimeter scoring threat to balance the inside scoring of Myers and Uetrecht.

“We graduated three kids who on a give night could be hot from the three-point line,” said Cook. “We were looking this year to see who would be that person. Until we start hitting some shots from the outside, it’s not going to open up for (Myers and Uetrecht). In order to be able to possibly win the league or make a tournament run, it can’t be just an inside game, it’s gotta be inside and outside.”

January 13 2018

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 51 New Richmond 50

CM 13.08.16.14…..51

NR 10.07.21.12…..50

(51) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 3-0-0-6 Chowning 0-0-0-0 Myers 6-0-3-15 Uetrecht 3-0-2-8 Laake 5-0-0-10 Tanner Olberding 0-0-1-1 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Voss 0-0-0-0 Settlemyre 4-3-0-11. TOTALS 21-3-6-51

(50) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lang 7-2-2-18 Williamson 2-1-0-5 Smith 2-1-0-5 Heskamp 1-0-1-3 Ackerman 2-0-0-4 Morgan 5-1-0-11 Stephen 1-0-0-2 Ernst 0-0-2-2 Lanson 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 20-5-5-50

Thomas Myers lifted Clinton-Massie to a 51-50 win over New Richmond Saturday night.

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

