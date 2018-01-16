WHS girls prevail over Dayton Carroll 46-42

WILMINGTON — Showing poise and composure on both ends of the floor, the Wilmington girls basketball team withstood a late Carroll rally Tuesday night to defeat the Patriots 46-42 at Fred Summers Court.

In a match-up of two strong Miami Valley basketball squads, it was Wilmington (11-2) who surged to a double-digit third quarter lead, then held off a furious late charge.

For a team playing with just seven regular varsity players due to injury, Zach Williams’ Hurricane squad proved to be mentally and physically tougher at the end of the game.

“They’re a lot more mentally strong than we think we are at times,” Williams said. “We played with seven, and against this team, that’s not easy to do.”

After Carroll had cut its deficit to four, 29-25, with 4:01 left in the third, Wilmington scored the next seven to take a 36-25 lead. Baskets by Leah Frisco, Katlyn Jamiel and Mya Jackson gave the Hurricane its largest lead.

Julia Keller would start the Carroll push in the final three seconds of the third. She was fouled while scoring under the basket. The three-point play cut Wilmington’s lead to 36-28 after three periods.

Wilmington managed just six points over the first 5:29 of the fourth, and its lead was down to three, 42-39, with 2:31 left.

After Bailey Zerby scored to give Wilmington a 44-39 lead, Allie Stefanek buried a three to pull the Patriots within two, 44-42, with 1:42 left.

Elisabeth Bush went to the line for the one-and-bonus with 59.2 left with a chance to tie if she made both. However, she missed the first and Wilmington rebounded.

Carroll had just three team fouls, so the fouling process began.

With Wilmington set to shoot free throws on the next Patriot foul, Jasmine Jamiel lobbed a beautiful inbounds pass under the basket to Frisco, who scored to give Wilmington a 46-42 lead with 21 seconds left, finally quelling the Patriot rally.

Williams was pleased with how his team handled itself in a pressure-packed fourth quarter.

“We haven’t been in many of those situations this year, and Carroll has,” Williams said. “That was a great experience for our girls. I’m pleased with the girls and how we executed at the end.”

Jackson led Wilmington with 13 points. Frisco had 10 points and nine rebounds. Katlyn Jamiel had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Bush led Carroll (9-5) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

SUMMARY

Jan 16, 2016

@ Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 46, Carroll 42

C 09.11.08.14…..42

W 14.12.10.10…..46

(42) CARROLL (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ava Lickliter 3-0-0-6, Jillian Roberts 1-1-0-3, Marina Stevens 1-0-2-4, Julia Keller 3-1-1-8, Elisabeth Bush 5-0-4-14, Allie Stefanek 3-1-0-7. TOTALS 16-3-7-42.

(46) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jasmine Jamiel 4-0-0-8, Mya Jackson 5-1-2-13, Sami McCord 2-1-0-5, Bailey Zerby 1-0-0-2, Katlyn Jamiel 3-2-0-8, Leah Frisco 4-0-2-10. TOTALS 19-4-4-46.

FIELD GOALS: C 16/35 (Bush 5/8, Keller 3/4); W 19/51 (Jackson 5/15, Frisco 4/13)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: C 3/17; W 4/14 (K. Jamiel 2/2)

FREE THROWS: C 7/12 (Bush 4/7); W 4/9

REBOUNDS: C 26 (Bush 10, Keller 7, Stefanek 4); W 31 (K. Jamiel 10, Frisco 9, Jackson 3, McCord 3)

ASSISTS: C 6 (Bush 2); W 11 (Jackson 4)

STEALS: C 6 (Lickliter 3); W 10

BLOCKED SHOTS: C 5 (Keller 3, Bush 2); W 0

TURNOVERS: C 19; W 10

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

