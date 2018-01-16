Free throws key to Falcons win 59-55

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie went 10-of-12 from the line in the final 1:47 to hold off Germantown Valley View 59-55 Tuesday in non-league boys basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Spartans (3-6) had a chance to tie in the final 25 seconds. But Massie’s Daulton Wolfe came up with an errant Valley View pass and Zach Chowning nailed a pair of free throws, the last of his game-high 20 points, in the final 10 seconds to secure the Falcons’ sixth victory in eight outings this season.

CM led most of the first half after an 8-0 run gave it a 13-6 lead late in the opening period.

Valley View regained the lead briefly midway through the second period, 20-17, after scoring nine straight.

Massie scored the next seven to go up 24-20. It carried a 26-23 advantage into the intermission.

The Spartans led from the midway point third quarter until Massie’s Thomas Myers began the parade to the free throw line for the victory.

Trey Uetrecht joined Chowning in double-figures with 13 points.

Gio Geiger led Valley View with 12 points. Austin Clark chipped in with 10.

SUMMARY

January 16 2018

Clinton-Massie 59 Valley View 55

VV 09.14.16.16…..55

CM 13.13.10.23…..59

(55) VALLEY VIEW (fg-ft-tp) Geiger 4-2-12, Erbaugh 3-2-9, Herman 3-0-9, L. Hannah 0-0-0, Z. Hannah 3-2-8, Harshberger 0-0-0, Cradlebaugh 2-1-5, Clark 4-1-10, Whisman 1-0-2. Total 20-8-55. 3-point goals: 7 (Herman 3, Geiger 2, Erbaugh, Whisman). FTM-FTA 8-13, 62 percent.

(59) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-2-2, Myers 4-2-10, Uetrecht 5-3-13, Laake 3-1-9 Settlemyre 2-1-5, Chowning 5-7-20, Trampler 0-0-0, Tanner Olberding 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0. Total 19-16-59. 3-point goals: 5 (Chowning 3, Laake 2). FTM-FTA 16-27, 59 percent.

FIELD GOALS: CM (19-43) Chowning 5-5 Uetrecht 5-9 Myers 4-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-8) Chowning 3-3 Laake 2-2

FREE THROWS: CM (16-27) Chowning 7-11 Myers 2-2 Wolfe 2-2

REBOUNDS: CM-20 (Uetrecht 7 Myers 6 Chowning 3 Laake 2 Settlemyre 2)

ASSISTS: CM-11 (Myers 6 Uetrecht 3 Wolfe 2)

STEALS: CM-5

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0

TURNOVERS: CM-14

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BKH_cmb_griffinlaakeVVEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BKH_cmb_jacobcampbellVVEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BKH_cmb_uetrechtVVEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_BKH_cmb_zachchowningVVEC.jpg

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.