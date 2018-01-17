Jones nets 32, WC men pull away for 100-84 win

WESTERVILLE – Christian Jones poured in 32 points and Wilmington ran away from Otterbein in the second half Wednesday en route to a 100-84 win in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball action at the Rike Center.

Jones, who made 15 of 18 free throws, led all scorers with the 32 points but also led both teams with six assists.

Nathan Scott and DJ Iles both made 8 of 8 free throw attempts – Scott finished with 17 points and seven rebounds while Iles had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.

With Jones, Scott and Iles converting a combined 31 of 34 free throws, WC was 38 for 44 as a team.

In all, five WC players reached double figures in points.

The Quakers finished the game with just seven turnovers.

Wilmington is now 6-9 overall and 2-7 in the OAC. Otterbein is 0-16 overall, 0-9 in the conference.

The Quakers trailed by as many as eight in the first half but rallied late to pull within four, 48-44, at the break.

WC tied the game early in the second half then used a 14-3 run to pull away late in the game.