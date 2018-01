WILMINGTON – The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Mt. Orab 45-41 Wednesday and upped their record to 9-0.

Elias Lewis led the young Hurricane with 20 points.

Tanner Killen had eight points while Josh Snell and Zane Miller scored six points each. Luke Blessing chipped in with three points and Blaize Johnson scored two points.