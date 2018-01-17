Otterbein steals road win over Wilmington 70-65

A 7-2 run in overtime gave visiting Otterbein a 70-65 win over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at Fred Raizk Arena.

The loss leaves Wilmington at 8-8 overall and 3-6 in the conference. Otterbein is 8-8 and 4-5.

The Quakers won the statistical battle on just about every front but one – turnovers. WC committed 25 turnovers.

Those miscues offset a solid shooting game (23 of 52), a decided rebounding edge 45-32 and a strong effort from the bench (28 points).

Mackenzie Campbell had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wilmington.

Ali Cartnal of Otterbein led all scorers with 25 points, including 4 of 7 beyond the arc. She also dished out four assists.

Abbie Scholz had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Wilmington led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter. The WC lead was still 13, 48-35, in the third period when Faith Teaford made a jumper at 3:52.

Otterbein went on a 12-2 run to pull within 50-47 in the fourth when Cartnal hit a three-pointer at 8:15.

Savannah Hooper’s free throw in overtime gave Wilmington a 61-59 lead with 4:32 to go.

But the Cardinals scored seven of the next nine points to take a 66-63 lead with just over a minute to go.

