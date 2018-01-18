28-4 run versus East Clinton keeps Williamsburg unbeaten

LEES CREEK – Unbeaten Williamsburg went on a 28-4 run in the second half Thursday and posted a blowout of what was once a close game with East Clinton.

The Lady Wildcats finished off a 61-33 win for their 14th win of the season without a loss. They are 9-0 in the SBAAC National Division.

East Clinton is 9-6 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Kaitlin Durbin had 11 points for East Clinton, eight of which were scored in the third period. Paige Lilly had nine points.

Jessica Chase of WHS led all scorers with 30 points, 20 of those coming in the second half. Alexis Chase added 14 and Camille McManus scored 12.

The Lady Astros went toe to toe with the unranked Lady ‘Cats in the first half. WHS led 14-12 after one and 22-18 at halftime.

But Williamsburg scored the first six points of the third quarter and led 28-18. East Clinton was in a 31-18 hole before bouncing back to make a game of it.

Bre Davis started an 8-2 EC run. Kaitlin Durbin put together an old-fashioned three-point play at 2:34 and East Clinton had rallied within 33-26.

It looked as if EC would get closer as Williamsburg missed a three-pointer and then committed a turnover on its next possession.

However, the Lady Astros also missed an open look at a three on its next turn with the ball and that crack was all Williamsburg needed to crash through the “blowout”door. Alexis Chase innocently started a big run with a pair of free throws, 35-26.

As it turned out, the Lady ‘Cats scored 28 of the next 32 points and the lead went from 33-26 to 61-30.

SUMMARY

January 18 2018

@East Clinton High School

Williamsburg 61 East Clinton 33

W 14.08.19.20…..61

E 12.06.10.05…..33

(61) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hart 0-0-0-0 Ellis 0-0-0-0 McManus 5-2-0-12 J. Chase 9-3-9-30 Ogden 0-0-0-0 Fisher 1-0-1-3 Fisher 1-0-0-2 Brown 0-0-0-0 Ervin 0-0-0-0 Engel 0-0-0-0 A. Chase 3-2-6-14 Well 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-7-16-61

(33) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 1-0-0-2 Campbell 1-0-2-4 Lilly 3-0-3-9 Talbott 0-0-0-0 McCarren 0-0-0-0 Durbin 4-0-3-11 Beener 0-0-0-0 Davis 1-0-2-4 Christian 1-1-0-3 Hall 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 11-1-10-33

