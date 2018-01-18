Hurricane depth pulls out win over Spartans

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington boys swim team edged Waynesville and outdistanced Clinton-Massie in a tri-meet Thursday at Wilmington College.

The Spartans won seven events to Wilmington’s four, but the Hurricane tallied second- and third-place finishes in four of the events Waynesville won to nudge past the Spartans.

Ricky Dungan in the 400-meter freestyle, Harrison Law in the 100 back, Josh Andrews in the 100 breast and the 200 free relay of Simon Heys, Rory Bell, P.J. Godsey and Andrews notched Wilmington’s victories.

Wesley Vert and Nolan Pringnitz had Clinton-Massie’s best finishes, thirds in the 400 free and 100 breast, respectively.

Team Results: Wilmington 127, Waynesville 119, Clinton-Massie 33.

