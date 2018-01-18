Defense the difference in BHS girls 40-28 win

BLANCHESTER – A stifling defensive effort led Blanchester to a 40-28 win over Clermont Northeastern Thursday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the BHS gym.

Blanchester is 6-7 on the year and 4-4 in the conference.

“We’ve been working on limiting dribble penetration in practice and our girls did a great job doing that tonight,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “We made CNE work for most of their shots and did a nice job moving our feet and being in the right places.”

Elecia Patton had 20 points to pace the BHS offense.

Olivia Gundler “filled the stats sheet,” Pyle said, with a strong all-around game – four points, eight rebounds, eight assists, seven steals and six blocked shots.

Regan Ostermeier had seven rebounds while Asia Baldwin had nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

“We are learning how to play smarter as a defensive unit and not take unnecessary risks and chances but instead choosing opportune times to make things happen,” Pyle said. “We have girls on the team who are very unselfish and do the overlooked jobs that don’t appear on the state sheet but help you win. Savanna Shank, Hayley Wilson and Shelbie Rose provided a lot of minutes of fundamentally sound basketball and they are a large reason for our success.”

SUMMARY

January 18 2018

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 40 Clermont Northeastern 28

C 02.09.09.08…..28

B 10.11.13.06…..40

(28) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Billow 1-0-1-3 Bricker 1-0-0-2 Brown 0-0-0-0 Reece 1-0-0-2 Cooper 2-0-1-5 Dollenmeyer 0-0-0-0 Drewry 1-0-3-5 Kirby 2-0-0-4 Shumard 0-0-4-4 Bockman 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 9-0-10-28

(40) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 2-0-1-5 Wilson 1-0-1-3 Gundler 0-0-4-4 Patton 7-1-5-20 Shank 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-2-2 Ostermeier 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 13-1-13-40

