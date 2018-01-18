Lady ‘Cane holds off feisty Falcons 68-49

The Wilmington Lady Hurricane blew past the Clinton-Massie Falcons 68-49 in a cross-county matchup at Fred Summers Court Thursday Night.

“We don’t like to lose, but if anything, tonight wasn’t a bad loss. I thought we played our butts off and went toe-to-toe with them,” Clinton-Massie head coach Tim McGraw said. “They’re 12-2 for a reason and they are a darn good basketball team.”

Wilmington is 6-0 in the SBAAC American Division. Clinton-Massie drops to 5-9, 2-4.

Wilmington head coach Zach Williams said, “It wasn’t pretty at times, but the girls executed and finished.”

Mya Jackson led the Hurricane with 28 points while both Bailey Zerby and Sami McCord had 15. Senior Heather Fryman added 6.

“Heather did a great job stepping up tonight,” said Williams. “One thing about Heather is that she is always on the details. She will be where she needs to be and she will do what she needs to do and that is exactly what she did tonight.”

Johanna Theetge led the Falcons with 18 points, while McKenzie Avery had 9.

“I thought all the girls that guarded Mya did a great job tonight. I felt like they made her work hard and earn what she had,” said McGraw.

After a 3-pointer by Zerby to start the first quarter, the game quickly turned into a physical and exciting showcase. The Hurricane got off to a 5-point lead early with a layup from Jackson, but it wasn’t long after that Massie was able to put four points up of their own. The Lady Falcons managed to hold their own keeping the lead within five by the end of the quarter, but Wilmington clearly had control as they maintained the advantage for the duration of the quarter.

The Falcons were outscored by six in the second quarter as they had trouble stopping McCord who accounted for 10 of the Hurricane 20 points. One of the main differences between the teams came to light from the 3-point line. While Wilmington was able to make five 3-point shots in the first half, the Falcons failed to convert from beyond the arc.

Clinton-Massie got off to a fast start in the second half stringing together a series of points to bring the Hurricane lead within single digits. The Lady ‘Cane soon recovered as they were able to go on a run of their own, and with a basket by Fryman, the WHS lead was back to 15. The Falcons were forced to call a timeout with less than three minutes remaining.

The game began to turn into a scrimmage for the Lady ‘Cane throughout the fourth as they expanded their lead while the Falcons struggled to find any hope for a comeback. After a timeout by Massie midway through the quarter, the scoring seemed to come to a halt as the teams scored a collective seven points in the remaining minutes.

SUMMARY

January 18 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 68 Clinton-Massie 49

W 12.20.18.18…..68

C 07.14.15.13…..49

(49) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK. Crawford 1-0-1-3 Theetge 6-3-3-18 Cottrell 2-1-0-5 Conley 2-0-1-5 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Ireland 1-0-0-2 Avery 3-0-3-9 Doss 2-0-0-4 Mir. Crawford 0-0-0-0 Chowning 1-1-0-3 Lay 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 18-5-8-49

(68) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 2-0-0-4 Jackson 11-1-5-28 McCord 6-3-0-15 Zerby 5-2-3-15 K. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Fryman 3-0-0-06 Self 0-0-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 27-6-8-68

By Seth Murdock WNJ Sports Writer

