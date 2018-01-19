Reds to host baseball, softball camps

CINCINNATI — Registration is now open for the official Cincinnati Reds baseball and softball camps, presented by UnitedHealthcare.

For 2018, Reds Camps are offering 15 camps at various locations throughout Reds Country giving participants a week of baseball and softball.

2018 Reds Baseball & Softball Camps presented by UnitedHealthcare locations:

• Ft. Mitchell, Ky. – June 4–June 8 (Beechwood High School)

• Cincinnati, Ohio – June 4–June 8 (Reds Youth Academy)

• Indianapolis, Ind. – June 18–22 (Billericay Park, Fishers)

• Louisville, Ky. – June 18–22 (Bellarmine University)

• Dayton, Ohio – June 25–29 (Miamisburg High School)

• Mason, Ohio – June 25–29 (Mason High School)

• Harrison, Ohio – July 2–6 (Harrison High School)

• Cincinnati, Ohio – July 2–6 (Reds Youth Academy)

• Huntington, W.Va. – July 16–20 (Huntington High School)

• Columbus, Ohio – July 16–20 (Hilliard Bradley High School)

• Cincinnati, Ohio – July 23–July 27 (Summit Country Day Sports Complex)

• Lexington, Ky. – July 23–July 27 (Lexington Christian Academy)

• Cincinnati, Ohio – Aug. 6–10 (St. Xavier High School)

• Columbus, Ohio – Aug. 6–10 (Grove City High School)

• Chillicothe, Ohio – Aug. 13–17 (Chillicothe High School)

The camps are open to boys and girls ages six to 14 and run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All campers receive a full Reds uniform (jersey, pants, hat and belt), a bus trip to Great American Ball Park for a VIP behind-the-scenes tour plus four tickets to a 2018 Reds home game.

The camps are led by an experienced staff of baseball and softball instructors who are passionate about the game and committed to creating an experience of a lifetime. The camps include special instruction from a Reds coach plus a guest appearance by a current Reds player.

“As we enter our seventh season I think it’s fair to say that we’ve created one of the best camps in America,” said Tim Rappé, Reds Camps director. “The response from athletes and parents has been ‘off the charts’ positive and I expect nothing less in 2018.”

“UnitedHealthcare is proud to return as the sponsor of the Reds baseball and softball camps for 2018,” said Caitlin Clipp, executive director, UnitedHealthcare of Ohio. “We hope all of the kids continue to enjoy a great experience.”

For additional details, pricing and registration visit reds.com/camps or call 1-855-8GoReds (1-855-846-7337).

An “early bird” discount is available for registrations submitted prior to March 1, 2018.