Massie 8th grade boys go to 7-1 with 2 wins

The Clinton-Massie eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Goshen 34-31 on Thursday and now stands 7-1 on the year.

Carter Euton led Massie with 10 points.

Carter Frank and Dawson Conley had eight points each while Kody Zantene poured in six. Blake Ireland had two points.

On Wednesday, the Falcons defeated East Clinton 31-17. Ireland had eight points to pace the CM offense.

Conley added six points while Zantene, Colin Swope and Lex Russell had four points each. Euton tossed in three points and Frank had two points.