MT. ORAB – The Clinton-Massie reserve boys basketball team was defeated by Western Brown 55-42 Friday night at Perry Ogden Court on the WB campus.

Garrett Trampler led the Falcons with 14 points and Nate Baker tossed in 12.

Tate Olberding chipped in with six points and Carsyn Valentine added four. Davis Wulf, Spencer Branham and Spencer Voss had two points each.

For Western Brown, Zyon Tull led all scorers with 17 points. Ian Shaffer added 14 for the Broncos.