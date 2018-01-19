Broncos dial long distance in 72-53 win

MT. ORAB – Western Brown scored 56 of its points from beyond the three-point arc or at the free throw line Friday night in a 72-53 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division boys basketball action.

Clinton-Massie falls to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the conference. It is the first road loss for the Falcons in five games.

Western Brown goes to 8-3 overall and 2-2 in the division. The Broncos are now 5-0 at home.

“We knew, coming in to the game, they had multiple shooters,” Massie head coach Todd Cook said. “They had 56 points from either the three or the free throw line. When have you ever heard of that?”

The Broncos were 12 for 24 beyond the arc and 20 for 26 at the line. Their two-point shooting totals were 8 for 19

“It’s tough not to give up offensive rebounds (when they shoot three-pointers) but when they’re making 50 percent of their threes, we just can’t give them second looks,” Cook said.

The Falcons had 19 turnovers, 18 of those in the first three quarters.

Thomas Myers dominated the game’s opening period, with nine points, five rebounds and an assist for good measure.

And for a while, that was good enough for the Falcons, who led 14-7 with 2:54 to play in the quarter.

But the Broncos found their range from long distance, dialing up seven first-half long range shots. Three-pointers started a 12-0 run that put Western Brown on top 19-14 at the 6:40 mark of the second quarter. They never trailed the rest of the way.

Zach Chowning stopped the WB run but Massie still found itself behind, 24-16.

Griffin Laake then put together a stretch that got the Falcons back in the game. He had two steals that he converted and sandwiched in between an assist that led to a Chowning three-pointer. The result was the Falcons were within four at 27-23.

Trey Uetrecht had a steal and layup that closed the first half scoring with 65 seconds to go, 29-27 Broncos.

The third was all Broncos. Western Brown hit on 5 of 7 three-pointers. Elijah Smith led the way with back-to-back trifectas that broke a 29-29 tie and sent the Broncos on a 13-2 run and the victory.

Myers finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Laake had 10 points.

“They did a good job on Thomas inside,” Cook said.

Clayton Wolfe led Western Brown with 17 points.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2018

@Perry Ogden Court

Western Brown 72 Clinton-Massie 53

CM 14.13.09.17…..53

WB 13.16.24.19…..72

(53) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 2-1-0-5 Myers 4-0-3-11 Uetrecht 3-0-2-8 Laake 5-0-0-10 Settlemyre 1-0-1-3 Chowning 3-2-0-8 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Tanner Olberding 1-0-3-5 Tate Olberding 0-0-1-1 Baker 0-0-2-2 Trampler 0-0-0-0 Voss 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 19-3-12-53

(72) WESTERN BROWN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 4-2-7-17 Eyre 0-0-0-0 Finn 3-2-2-10 Fischer 2-0-0-4 Taylor 1-1-4-7 Tull 3-2-9-8 Smith 4-4-0-12 McKibben 2-1-0-5 Crall 1-0-0-2 Keller 0-0-4-4 Wylie 0-0-2-2 Carroll 0-0-0-0 Sizer 0-0-0-0 Whitaker 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 20-12-20-72

FIELD GOALS: CM (19-40) Myers 4-7 Laake 5-8 Uetrecht 3-7 Wolfe 2-3 Chowning 3-7; WB (20-43) Wolfe 4-6 Smith 4-5 Fischer 2-3

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (3-9) Chowning 2-5; WB (12-24) Smith 4-4 Wolfe 2-4 Tull 2-5 Finn 2-6

FREE THROWS: CM (12-16) Tanner Olberding 3-4 Myers 3-4 Baker 2-2 Uetrecht 2-3; WB (20-26) Wolfe 7-8 Keller 4-4

REBOUNDS: CM-27 (Myers 8 Uetrecht 6 Settlemyre 4 Baker 4); WB-25 (Fischer 5 Smith 4)

ASSISTS: CM-8 (Wolfe 2 Laake 2); WB- 10 (Fischer 3 Wolfe 3)

STEALS: CM-5 (Laake 2); WB-13 (Wolfe 3 Finn 2 Tull 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1; WB—2

TURNOVERS: CM-19; WB-11

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

