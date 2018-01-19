Red-hot Unioto defeats WHS boys at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – Unioto had a monster baker series and defeated the Wilmington High School boys bowling team Friday night at Royal Z Lanes, 2,471 to 2,334.

Unioto had a 655 three-game baker series (202, 208, 245) while WHS finished with a 562 series in the baker games.

Zach Zeckser led the Hurricane with games of 184 and 234 for a 418 series.

Ty Shobelouk of Unioto had a 459 series with games of 201 and 258.

SUMMARY

January 19, 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Unioto 2,471 Wilmington 2,33

Baker games

WHS-202, 141, 219

UHS-202, 208, 245

Individual games

WHS-Tristan Reiley 201, 178; Zach Davis 145; Elijah Martini 147, 195; Grant Pickard 214; Zach Zeckser 184, 234; Brayden Rhoads 144, Troyer Murrdock 130. TOTALS 806, 966

UHS-Zeb Moore 197, 207; Nick Ooten 179, 134; James Shuman 148, 194; J. Shuman 182, 134; Ty Shobelouk 201, 258. TOTALS 889, 927