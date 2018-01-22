Falcons a hit from line late, hold off Spartans 62-53

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – With a sharp eye at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, the Clinton-Massie boys basketball team defeated arch-rival Waynesville 62-53 Saturday night in a non-league game at the Lebanon Road gym.

The win puts the Falcons at 7-3 on the year while the Spartans drop to 6-6. WHS has lost three of its last four games.

Thomas Myers had 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for Massie.

Alex Hurley led the Spartans with 17 points. Anthony Carmichael had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for Waynesville.

Myers got off to a fast start with seven points in the opening period as Clinton-Massie jumped out to a 16-14 lead.

Zack Chowning offered the outside threat to Myers’ inside game with nine points in the second, six coming on a pair of threes. The Falcons extended their lead to 25-21 at the break.

Coming out of the lockerroom at halftime, the Falcons were strong from the perimeter as Griffin Laake drained a couple of threes while Chowning and Daulton Wolfe had one each.

The Spartans made six free throws in the third but trailed 45-34 after three.

In the final period, the Falcons made the lead stand with a steady showing at the line. Despite making just 2 of 8 going into the fourth, Massie found the mark by making 8 of 11 in the fourth and holding on for the win. Myers made three field goals in the fourth while Wolfe had eight of his 11 in the final period.

SUMMARY

January 20, 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 62 Waynesville 53

CM 16.09.20.17…..62

WV 14.07.13.19…..53

(62) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 2-2-5-11 Myers 8-0-1-17 Uetrecht 1-0-3-5 Laake 4-2-0-10 Settlemyre 1-1-0-3 Chowning 6-3-1-16 Trampler 0-0-0-0 Tate Olberding 0-0-0-0 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Campbell 0-0-0-0 Baker 0-0-0-0 Voss 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-8-10-62

(53) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Johnson 1-0-3-5 Warren 2-0-3-7 Cole 0-0-0-0 Hurley 4-3-6-17 Carmichael 6-2-1-15 Papanek 2-0-2-6 Kindred 0-0-3-3 Nolbertowicz 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 15-5-18-53

FIELD GOALS: CM (22-49) (Chowning 6-10 Myers 8-15 Laake 4-9); WV (15-45) Carmichael 6-10

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (8-17) Chowning 3-6, Laake 2-5, Wolfe 2-3; WV (5-17 (Carmichael 2-2)

FREE THROWS: CM (10-19) Wolfe 5-6; WV (18-27) Hurley 6-7

REBOUNDS: CM-35 (Myers 12 Uetrecht 9 Chowning 5 Laake 3 Settlemyre 3 Wolfe 3); WV-24 (Carmichael 6 Warren 6 Johnson 6)

ASSISTS: CM-14 (Uetrecht 5 Settlemyre 4 Laake 2); WV-8 (Johnson 5)

STEALS: CM-8 (Wolfe 3 Laake 3); WV-6

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-5 (Myers 3); WV-5 (Carmichael 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-11; WV-14

