‘Super Saturdays’ highlight 2018 Reds promotions

CINCINNATI — The 2018 Cincinnati Reds promotional schedule features premium ‘Super Saturday’ giveaways including five bobbleheads, a garden gnome, a Joey Votto Funko Pop! and a Joe Morgan replica statue. Also highlighting the promotional schedule are 12 fireworks shows and the third annual Kids Opening Day.

Super Saturday Highlights

• March 31 vs. Nationals: Kids Opening Day Cap presented by Frisch’s Big Boy & 2018 Team Calendar presented by Kroger

• April 14 vs. Cardinals: Tucker Barnhart Gold Glove Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola

• May 5 vs Marlins: Bobblehead #2 presented by John Morrell

• May 19 vs. Cubs: Reds Garden Gnome presented by Kahn’s

• June 9 vs. Cardinals: Bobblehead #3 presented by Dynegy

• June 30 vs Brewers: Bobblehead #4 presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• July 21 vs. Pirates: Reds Cap presented by FOX Sports Ohio (Reds HOF Induction Ceremony presented by PNC Bank)

• July 28 vs. Phillies: Joey Votto Funko Pop! Collectible Night

• Aug. 11 vs. D-backs: Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series featuring Jake Owen

• Aug. 18 vs. Giants: Fan Vote Bobblehead presented by PNC Bank (Voting will be held on reds.com beginning Opening Day)

• Sept. 8 vs. Padres: Joe Morgan Replica Statue (celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Hall of Famer’s bronze statue dedication)

• Sept. 29 vs. Pirates: 2018 Team Photo

Kids Opening Day – Saturday, March 31 – Reds vs. Nationals (2:10 p.m.)

• Third annual Kids Opening Day presented by Frisch’s Big Boy features a pregame red carpet parade at The Banks with Reds players and mascots plus kids activities

• Kids Opening Day Baseball Cap giveaway to kids 14 and younger

Fireworks Fridays

• 11 post-game fireworks shows from Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks May through September plus a special Independence Day show on Wednesday, July 4

Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery

• Live mascot races, face painters and more as part of Family Sundays presented by Klosterman Bakery.

• Giveaways for kids every Sunday including a series of ten Reds Fathead® wall decals plus special PLAY BALL Weekend wristbands on May 20

• Run the Bases Days for fans of all ages on April 15, July 1 and Sept. 9

Ohio Lottery Post-Game Concert Series featuring Jake Owen – tickets on sale now

• Country music singer/songwriter Jake Owen will play the first post-game concert of the season from the field on Saturday, Aug. 11, immediately following the Reds vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game at 6:40 p.m. All fans with a ticket to the game can enjoy a free post-game concert from one of country music’s hottest acts. Single-game tickets for this game are on sale now at reds.com/JakeOwen.

Pick-6 Plan

• Save up to 25% on 2018 tickets and get your choice of games with the Reds Pick-6 Plan presented by McDonald’s®. Fans can pick any six regular season home games (excluding Opening Day) and also receive six free McDonald’s® Extra Value Meals®:

• Order online at reds.com/Pick6 or by calling (513) 765-7500

Flex Plans

• Guarantee savings and choose your games later with a Reds Flex Plan. This ticket plan saves up to 30% off regular prices and allows you to redeem credits for any combination of games (excluding Opening Day).

• Order online at reds.com/Flex or by calling (513) 765-7500

The full promotional schedule can be found at reds.com/Promotions. Promotional schedule is subject to change.