Green Devils dump Ladycats at BHS 52-38

BLANCHESTER -First half offensive struggles doomed Blanchester in a 52-38 loss in non-league girls basketball action Monday at the BHS gym.

Asia Baldwin and Elecia Patton had 11 points each for the Ladycats, who fall to 6-8 on the year.

Lakyn Hupp led a trio of North Adams players in double figure points with 12.

The visiting Green Devils led 15-7 after one quarter then 24-11 at halftime. Blanchester scored just four points in the second period.

BHS more than doubled its output in the third with 12 points but its deficit was extended to 19 points, 42-23.

Blanchester had a 15-point final period but was not able to overcome the larger deficit.

SUMMARY

January 22 2018

@Blanchester High School

North Adams 52 Blanchester 38

BL 07.04.12.15…..38

NA 15.09.18.10…..52

(38) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 5-1-0-11 Wilson 1-0-0-2 Gundler 4-0-0-8 Roy 1-0-0-2 Patton 5-1-0-11 Shank 1-0-0-2 Rose 0-0-2-2 Watters 0-0-0-0 Ostermeier 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-2-2-38

(52) NORTH ADAMS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hesler 1-0-0-2 Hupp 6-0-0-12 Shipley 1-0-0-2 McDowell 4-0-2-10 A. Harper 4-0-0-8 Wylie 1-1-0-3 Shipley 1-1-0-3 Stout 1-0-0-2 D. Harper 5-0-0-10. TOTALS 24-2-2-52