The Wilmington High School girls junior varsity basketball team defeated Talawanda 34-10 Monday night at Fred Summers Court.

Chailyn Johns led the Lady Hurricane with 11 points.

Emily Self tossed in nine points and Emily Butcher added eight. Olivia Hisco, Maura Drake and Kaitlyn Partin scored two points each.

Alexis Green led the Lady Braves with four points.