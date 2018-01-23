Massie boys bowlers up SBAAC record to 6-1

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team improved to 6-1 in SBAAC American Division bowling action following a win Monday over New Richmond at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons had consistent scoring and were led by Jacob Wellman’s 394 series.

New Richmond’s Cody Bashears was the top bowler on the day with games of 232 and 213 for a 445 series.

The Massie JV boys bowled well, Marburger said, and were led by Logan Rauh’s 383 series (159, 224).

Hunter Broderick had games of 116 and 163 while Mitchell Lennon had 93 and 167.

SUMMARY

January 22 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie 2,157 News Richmond 2,116

Baker games

CM-146, 128, 175 (449)

NR-139, 153, 180 (492)

Individual games

CM-Chandler Morsch 188, 149; Adin Lamb 146; Jacob Wellman 225, 169; Corey potts 1567, 187; Joey Marburger 201, 160. TOTALS 816, 792 (1,708)

NR-Emerson White 160, 193; Chris Dixon 94; Anthony Stamm 112, 156; Mathew Cox 182, 163; Cody Bashears 232, 213; David Woolums 119. TOTALS 780, 844 (1,624)