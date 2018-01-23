Massie girls top New Richmond at Royal Z

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team had just four bowlers but managed to defeat New Richmond 1,557 to 1,293 Monday at Royal Z Lanes in SBAAC American Division competition.

Emily Rager had the high game for CMHS with a 180 and her 310 series was tops among all bowlers.

Massie is 4-3 in conference action.

SUMMARY

January 22 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie 1,557 New Richmond 1,293

Baker games

CM-130, 174, 103 (407)

NR-73, 131, 108 (312)

Individual games

CM-Ashley Murphy 166, 132; Jennife rCallewaert 133, 128; Ashley Gross 130, 151; Emily Rager 130, 180. TOTALS 559, 591 (1,150)

NR-Erika Carter 105, 81; Cheyenne Fritz 71; CeCe Gilpin 105, 129; Emily Fisher 108, 137; Tatem Linder 87, 95; Morgan Abercrombie 63. TOTALS 476, 505 (981)