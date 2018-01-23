Wildcat defense impressive in 56-38 win

FELICITY – With a suffocating defense, the Blanchester boys basketball team had no trouble with Felicity-Franklin Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division action, 56-38.

Blanchester improves to 5-7 overall and 4-3 in the National Division.

Felicity drops to 1-12 overall and 0-8 in the conference.

Brayden Sipple led Blanchester with 19 points. He also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jordan Stroud scored just seven points but led BHS with nine rebounds and five steals. Eric Patton handed out a team-best four assists.

The Wildcats held the Cardinals to single digits in each of the first three quarters en route to a 43-20 lead.

“Our defensive execution was very sharp early in the first half,” BHS coach Adam Weber said. “Once we took control, it allowed us to share the ball and find time for everybody to make an impact.”

“This was a solid effort to help us prepare and keep improving,” said Weber.

Blanchester forced 20 Felicity turnovers. Trailing the entire game, the Cardinals fired up 31 three-point attempts and converted just three. They didn’t have much more success inside the arc, making just 9 of 50 shot attempts.

Despite the win, Blanchester struggled with its shot at the free throw line. The Wildcats made just 6 of 17 charity tosses.

SUMMARY

January 23 2018

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Blanchester 56 Felicity 38

B 20.13.10.13…..56

F 08.06.06.18…..38

(56) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Griffin 0-0-0-0 I. Heeg 1-0-0-2 Patton 2-2-0-6 Coyle 0-0-0-0 Bandow 0-0-0-0 Waialae 2-0-0-4 Sipple 7-1-4-19 Mitchell 2-1-0-5 L. Heeg 2-0-0-4 Stroud 3-0-1-7 Armocida 0-0-1-1 Fisher 3-0-0-6 Bare 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 23-4-6-56

FIELD GOALS: B (23-59) Sipple 7-12 Fisher 3-3; F (9-50)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (4-19) Mitchell 1-2; F (3-31)

FREE THROWS: B (6-17); F (17-25)

REBOUNDS: B-40 (Stroud 9 Fisher 5 Sipple 5 Waialae 3 Mitchell 3 L. Heeg 3 Bare 3 Grifin 2 Patton 2 Bandow 2 Armocida 2); F-29

ASSISTS: B-10 (Patton 4 Sipple 2 Stroud 2)

STEALS: B-12 (Stroud 5 Sipple 2); F-9

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-2; F-2

TURNOVERS: B-15; F-20

