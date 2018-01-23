Massie hosts, Wildcats No. 1 seed as state team duals begin

Clinton-Massie will be hosting opening round action Wednesday in the OHSAA State Duals team wrestling tournament.

The Falcons will host Wilmington, Ponitz, Oakwood and Chaminade-Julienne in Division II Region 15 competition.

At Greeneview High School, Division III Region 23 competition will have Blanchester, Greeneview, West Jefferson and Madison-Plains battling for the title.

The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed and will meet Greeneview at 6 p.m. The winner will meet either West Jeff or Plains.

At Clinton-Massie, the Hurricane will open with Ponitz at 6 p.m. The winner faces No. 1 seed CJ while Clinton-Massie opens with Oakwood.

East Clinton does not have enough wrestlers to compete in the state duals.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-4-county-1.jpg