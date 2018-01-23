Early woes doom Astros in 60-52 defeat

OWENSVILLE — A dominant first half performance was enough for Clermont Northeastern Tuesday night as they defeated East Clinton 60-52 in an SBC National Division contest.

It was a first half to forget for the Astros.

East Clinton (6-6 overall, 3-4 SBCN) had just 10 points with 1:18 left in the half. The Astros made only 4 of their first 29 shots from the floor.

Meanwhile, the host Rockets (7-7, 5-2) executed well on offense, shooting 48 percent in the half. They also outrebounded the Astros 27-14.

“We knew it was going to be a tough environment,” EC head coach Tony Berlin said. “We just weren’t ready. They punched us in the mouth.”

A 19-point halftime lead for CNE expanded to 23 points at the end of three quarters.

East Clinton mounted a furious comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Rockets 23-8. After allowing the Rockets to pull down 14 offensive rebounds in the first three quarters, they had none in the fourth.

Meanwhile, the Astros had seven offensive rebounds and no turnovers in the final quarter. Wyatt Floyd had 10 in the final quarter while Branson Smith came off the bench to score nine. The deficit was just too large to overcome.

Floyd led the Astros with 21 points and seven rebounds. JT McCarren had 12 points and five rebounds.

Grant Fishback and Skyler Schmidt were strong inside for the Rockets. Fishback finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Schmidt had 14 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

SUMMARY

Jan. 23, 2018

@ Clermont Northeastern High School

Clermont NE 60, East Clinton 52

EC 07.09.13.23…..52

CN 16.19.17.08…..60

(52) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brendan Jenkins 2-1-0-5, Branson Smith 3-3-0-9, JT McCarren 5-2-0-12, Alex Pence 1-0-0-2, Dylan Michael 1-1-0-3, Wyatt Floyd 7-4-3-21. TOTALS 19-11-3-52.

(60) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jerryd Burns 2-0-3-7, Sam Lindsley 1-0-0-2, Ryan Martin 4-0-0-8, Skyler Schmidt 7-0-0-14, Blake King 3-1-0-7, Grant Fishback 10-0-2-22. TOTALS 27-1-5-60.

FIELD GOALS: EC 19/65 (Floyd 7/22, McCarren 5/18); C 27/55 (Fishback 10/20, Schmidt 7/12)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: EC 11/28 (Floyd 4/11, Smith 3/5); C 1/8 (King 1/1)

FREE THROWS: EC 3/5 (Floyd 3/5); C 5/11 (Burns 3/4)

REBOUNDS: EC 32 (Floyd 7, McCarren 5, Jenkins 4); C 46 (Schmidt 13, Fishback 12, Lindsley 5, Martin 5)

ASSISTS: EC 12 (McCarren 4, Floyd 4); C 8 (Burns 3)

STEALS: EC 7 (Smith 2, McCarren 2); C 8 (Burns 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC 0; C 7 (Schmidt 3, Fishback 3)

TURNOVERS: EC 11; C 15

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

