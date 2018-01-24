1 vs. 10 matchup Saturday but will WHS play?

Ohio’s top big-school boys basketball teams and one of the best boys basketball players in the nation will be on hand Saturday at the fourth annual Wilmington Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic at Wilmington High School’s Fred Summers Court.

But will the Wilmington High School boys basketball team be on the floor as host team?

At this point, that seems to be a long shot.

Wilmington was scheduled to face Spire Academy in the nightcap of the four-game event. However, according to WHS athletic director Troy Diels, Spire Academy has cancelled the game with Wilmington because of an illness among Spire team members.

Diels said Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic tournament director Jeremy Treatman is searching for an opponent for the Hurricane.

In the 6:15 p.m. game, Wayne will face Princeton in what would be considered the marquee matchup of the day. Wayne is unbeaten and Ohio’s No. 1 Division I boys team while Princeton is once-beaten and ranked No. 10 among Div. I teams. The Vikings feature Darius Bazley, who is headed to Syracuse as one of the top senior players in the nation.

At 4:30 p.m., Cincinnati Hughes meets Cleveland Heights. The day of basketball begins at 2:45 p.m. with Dayton Ponitz facing Toledo Scott.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and are good for all games.

Hurricane opponent cancels but Princeton-Wayne marque matchup still on

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

