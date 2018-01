Hurricane, Falcons ousted from state duals wrestling tournament

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie and Wilmington were knocked out of the OHSAA State Duals Team Tournament Wednesday during Div. II Region 15 competition at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons were ousted by Oakwood 45-24 while the Hurricane were pinned by Chaminade-Julienne.

Clinton-Massie trailed Oakwood 18-3 through 132 pounds but Nathan Gibbs and Bryson Mills posted pins to get the Falcons within 18-15.

The Lumberjacks, though, won the next four matches to claim the victory and move on in the state team tournament.

For Wilmington, a 15-6 lead through 126 was not nearly enough when CJ reeled off four straight pins to go up 30-15. Brady Bergefurd and Conner Barton managed wins for WHS but it was too little too late for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

January 24 2018

State Duals Team Tournament

Division II Region 15

@Clinton-Massie High School

Semifinal 1

Oakwood 45 Clinton-Massie 24

106 Thomas McCarthy 9 (Oak) forfeit (CM) Forfeit

113 Double Forfeit

120 Blake Seaman 10 (CM) dec. Devin Lucas 11 (Oak) Dec 6-5

126 A.J. Lewandowski 10 (Oak) pin Jason Martin 11 (CM) 4:15

132 Robert Hochwalt 10 (Oak) forfeit Nathan Allgyer 11 (CM) Forfeit

138 Nathan Gibbs 11 (CM) pin Jack Henry 11 (Oak) 2:20

145 Bryson Mills 12 (CM) pin Alex Trittschuh 10 (Oak) 3:41

152 Carston King 12 (Oak) pin Robbie Fredrick 10 (CM) 3:32

160 Reilly Allwerdt 10 (Oak) forfeit Ross Lennon 12 (CM) Forfeit

170 Nick Cockayne 11 (Oak) dec. Colton Doyle 9 (CM) 5-1

182 Matthew Cunningham 11 (Oak) pin Joe Baughman 9 (CM) 4:58

195 Braxton Green 10 (CM) dec. Josh Leasure 11 (Oak) 16-12

220 Sam Brothers 12 (CM) pin Carter Winch 11 (Oak) 2:25

285 Drake Miller 12 (Oak) pin Austin Hamilton 10 (CM) 3:20

Semifinal 2

Cham. Julienne 40 Wilmington 27

106 Dylan Johns 10 (CJ) forfeit (Wil) Forfeit

113 Cameron Smart 12 (Wil) dec. Chris Rau 9 (CJ) 8-7

120 Sam Eastes 10 (Wil) pin Lance Roberts 10 (CJ) 5:47

126 Dominic Davidson 10 (Wil) pin Isaiah Wortham 10 (CJ) 3:36

132 Thomas McGraw 12 (CJ) pin Dylan Dummitt 9 (Wil) 3:44

138 Nicholas Machuca 10 (CJ) pin Logan Cook 9 (Wil) 4:05

145 Micah Marshall 12 (CJ) pin Trent Holliday 11 (Wil) 3:56

152 Nicholas Machuca 10 (CJ) pin Spencer Cain 11 (Wil) 1:28

160 David Frederick 9 (CJ) dec. Isaac Allen 12 (Wil) 22-14

170 Rocky Stark 12 (CJ) pin Canon Ford 11 (Wil) 2:04

182 Double Forfeit

195 Brady Bergefurd 12 (Wil) pin Omar Brown 11 (CJ) 0:29

220 Double Forfeit

285 Conner Barton 12 (Wil) forfeit (CJ) Forfeit