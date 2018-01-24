Blanchester steamrolls West Jefferson to advance in state duals

JAMESTOWN – Blanchester advanced in the OHSAA State Duals Team Tournament Wednesday with a 44-33 win over West Jefferson in Division III Region 23 competition here at Greeneview High School.

The Wildcats will compete in the next round 5 p.m. January 31 at a site to be announced by the OHSAA.

The two teams split the first four matches and Blanchester led 12-9 through 126 pounds.

Johnny Schirmer started a run of six straight wins by the Wildcats who easily won the match despite losing the final four bouts.

SUMMARY

January 24, 2018

State Duals Team Tournament

Division III Region 23

@Greeneview High School

Blanchester 44 West Jefferson 33

106 Daniel Davenport 10 (Blan) forfeit (WJ) Forfeit

113 Aidan Benedict 12 (WJ) dec. Cameron Gibson 10 (Blan) 16-1

120 Gage Berwanger 9 (Blan) forfeit (WJ) Forfeit

126 Joey Buckland 11 (WJ) dec. Andrew Frump 10 (Blan) 18-6

132 Johnny Schirmer 10 (Blan) dec. Jesse Kean 12 (WJ) 9-0

138 Kadin Berwanger 10 (Blan) pin Gavin Frybarger 9 (WJ) 3:19

145 Gage Huston 9 (Blan) disq. Anthony Speakman 10 (WJ) Disq

152 Clatyon Schirmer 11 (Blan) dec. Mark Woodard 12 (WJ) 11-1

160 Colt Conover 9 (Blan) pin Austin Swaney 10 (WJ) 1:24

170 Ramiro Torres 11 (Blan) pin Andre Seal 10 (WJ) 1:20

182 Nate Wilson (WJ) pin Steven Latchford 11 (Blan) 1:27

195 Kristian Speakman 12 (WJ) pin James Peters 10 (Blan) 1:38

220 Hunter Braithwaite 11 (WJ) pin Christian Stubbs 10 (Blan) 1:28

285 Chet Lohr 11 (WJ) forfeit (Blan) Forfeit

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-5.jpg